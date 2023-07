Why Twitter is limiting the number of tweets a user can view Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the social media platform is capping the number of tweets users can view — saying the unusual measure was needed to fight off companies that scrape Twitter for data.

Business Why Twitter is limiting the number of tweets a user can view Why Twitter is limiting the number of tweets a user can view Listen · 3:27 3:27 Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the social media platform is capping the number of tweets users can view — saying the unusual measure was needed to fight off companies that scrape Twitter for data.