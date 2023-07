Why proposed solutions to combat the military's high suicide rate aren't implemented The military has a suicide rate higher than the national average, but many proposed solutions haven't been implemented.

National Why proposed solutions to combat the military's high suicide rate aren't implemented Why proposed solutions to combat the military's high suicide rate aren't implemented Listen · 4:06 4:06 The military has a suicide rate higher than the national average, but many proposed solutions haven't been implemented. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor