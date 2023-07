A mayor of a town in Mexico married a crocodile as part of a harvest ritual The animal represents a deity linked to mother earth. The mayor called it "the union of two cultures." His bride was of course dressed in white — complete with a veil.

Animals A mayor of a town in Mexico married a crocodile as part of a harvest ritual A mayor of a town in Mexico married a crocodile as part of a harvest ritual Listen · 0:27 0:27 The animal represents a deity linked to mother earth. The mayor called it "the union of two cultures." His bride was of course dressed in white — complete with a veil. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor