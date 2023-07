Israeli forces attack militants in a crowded Palestinian refugee camp In the largest operation of its kind in the West Bank in 15 years, Israel launched an attack on militants in the crowded Jenin refugee camp — leaving several Palestinians dead and dozens wounded.

Israeli forces attack militants in a crowded Palestinian refugee camp