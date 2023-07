#MeToo in Taiwan: Over 100 public accusations of sexual violence in the last month More than 100 accusations of sexual harassment and assault have rocked Taiwan's media, music and political circles — showing the gap between laws meant to protect victims and their implementation.

Asia #MeToo in Taiwan: Over 100 public accusations of sexual violence in the last month #MeToo in Taiwan: Over 100 public accusations of sexual violence in the last month Listen · 3:52 3:52 More than 100 accusations of sexual harassment and assault have rocked Taiwan's media, music and political circles — showing the gap between laws meant to protect victims and their implementation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor