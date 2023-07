A hairstylist's act of trust gave a woman the confidence she needed Trying to regain custody of her son and a job, Susan Haas needed a haircut and color. She promised to pay back a stylist if she did the job for free. The confidence helped her get her son and a job.

Culture A hairstylist's act of trust gave a woman the confidence she needed A hairstylist's act of trust gave a woman the confidence she needed Listen · 3:01 3:01 Trying to regain custody of her son and a job, Susan Haas needed a haircut and color. She promised to pay back a stylist if she did the job for free. The confidence helped her get her son and a job. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor