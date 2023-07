Big, mysterious, harmless Joro spiders have made themselves at home in Georgia The Japanese Joro spider has made it's home in Georgia. Its big, beautiful, harmless to people, shy and rapidly growing in numbers. It's invasive, but it is not yet clear what harm it can cause.

Animals Big, mysterious, harmless Joro spiders have made themselves at home in Georgia The Japanese Joro spider has made it's home in Georgia. Its big, beautiful, harmless to people, shy and rapidly growing in numbers. It's invasive, but it is not yet clear what harm it can cause.