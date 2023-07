Israel's operation against militants in a refugee camp is in its 2nd day At least eight Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank. What does Israel hope to accomplish as its military targets a refugee camp?

Middle East