ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

A Fourth of July barbecue just isn't complete without good music.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

True.

SCHMITZ: If you're looking for some last-minute inspiration for your playlist, NPR music critic Stephen Thompson has you covered.

INSKEEP: And his first suggestion will put the Barbie in your barbecue.

STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: In honor of the forthcoming Greta Gerwig-directed "Barbie" movie...

SCHMITZ: You can play music from the new "Barbie" movie soundtrack, like the song "Dance The Night" by Dua Lipa.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DANCE THE NIGHT")

DUA LIPA: (Singing) Watch me dance, dance the night away. My heart could be burning, but you won't see it on my face. Watch me...

INSKEEP: Or you can go with Aqua's classic version of "Barbie Girl."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BARBIE GIRL")

AQUA: (Singing) I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world. Life in plastic. It's fantastic.

SCHMITZ: Stephen says he has been to an actual Barbie-cue (ph).

THOMPSON: Everybody dressed as Barbie or Ken. There were pink drinks with glitter.

INSKEEP: And if that's not your jam - and how could it not be? But if it's not, don't worry, because Stephen has other suggestions, like a Bey-becue (ph).

THOMPSON: Celebrate American excellence by playing the music of the great American original, Beyonce.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PARTY")

BEYONCE: (Singing) 'Cause we like to party. Hey. Hey. Hey.

THOMPSON: You can take the complete collected works of Beyonce. Play them in any order you want because this is America.

SCHMITZ: Stephen, a longtime Washington, D.C., resident, has yet another idea for your cookout.

THOMPSON: When I think of the sounds of a summer in D.C., I think about go-go music - you know, funk with certain kind of rhythms attached to it that feels swampy, but in a good way.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHUCK BABY FEAT. KK")

CHUCK BROWN: (Rapping) I think I'm sprung now. I seen a dude uptown who makes me want to settle down and have his son.

THOMPSON: Pull out your Rare Essence. Pull out your Chuck Brown records.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHUCK BABY FEAT. KK")

BROWN: (Singing) I was driving in my car one day. I saw a sexy lady...

INSKEEP: OK, so Rob, what would you put on your July Fourth playlist?

SCHMITZ: I think I'm with Stephen. I think I'd go - I'm from Minnesota, and I would love to honor one of the best Minnesota musicians, Prince.

INSKEEP: Wow. There you go. OK. That would work. That would work.

SCHMITZ: Yeah.

INSKEEP: I'm thinking a little more along the lines of Springsteen - you know, kind of dark and patriotic. But I know that my kids would be picking "Hamilton" because they know the lyrics.

SCHMITZ: Of course.

INSKEEP: New York City, 1776.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AARON BURR, SIR")

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA: (As Alexander Hamilton) Pardon me. Are you Aaron Burr, sir?

LESLIE ODOM JR: (As Aaron Burr) That depends. Who's asking?

MIRANDA: (As Alexander Hamilton) Oh, well, sure, sir. I'm Alexander Hamilton. I'm at your service, sir. I have been looking for you.

ODOM: (As Aaron Burr) I'm getting nervous.

MIRANDA: (As Alexander Hamilton) Sir, I heard your name at Princeton. I was seeking an accelerated course...

