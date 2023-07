California's fire season has begun as debate over wildfire retardant heats up NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Los Angeles Times reporter Hayley Smith about the use of a popular fire retardant that critics say is contaminating waterways. Many fire crews insist it's indispensable.

