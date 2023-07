A gray market emerges in Colorado after voters approved psychedelic substances Colorado voters legalized psychedelic mushrooms last November. Rules are being written for licensing their therapeutic use. Meanwhile, therapists are offering treatments in a legal grey area.

National A gray market emerges in Colorado after voters approved psychedelic substances A gray market emerges in Colorado after voters approved psychedelic substances Listen · 4:58 4:58 Colorado voters legalized psychedelic mushrooms last November. Rules are being written for licensing their therapeutic use. Meanwhile, therapists are offering treatments in a legal grey area. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor