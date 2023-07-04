Why the 'Barbie' movie won't be making it to Vietnamese screens

It was banned because a scene shows a map with the "nine dash line." The line of dashes depicts China's claim to own the South China Sea. Vietnam and others reject it and the U.S. says it's unlawful.

The "Barbie" movie will not be seen in Vietnamese theaters. Authorities banned it because of a scene showing a map with the nine-dash line. This line depicts China's claim to own the South China Sea. Vietnam and other nations reject this, and the U.S. says it's unlawful. Vietnam had previously banned other productions, like "Abominable" and "Uncharted," for the same reason. Now "Barbie," too, falls victim to geopolitics.

