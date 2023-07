What colleges can do about diversity after Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Natasha Warikoo, professor of sociology at Tufts University, about ways schools can diversify after the Supreme Court struck down race-conscious admissions.

Education What colleges can do about diversity after Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling What colleges can do about diversity after Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling Listen · 4:39 4:39 NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Natasha Warikoo, professor of sociology at Tufts University, about ways schools can diversify after the Supreme Court struck down race-conscious admissions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor