Viewers were creeped out after the latest 'Antiques Roadshow' episode in the U.K. A woman was showcasing Fred and William, a couple of ventriloquist dummies — really creepy ones. They had belonged to her father. A viewer responded on social media: Put them in a box and burn them.

