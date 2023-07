Rights for the rivers: Groups fight for recognition of natural entities' legal rights There's a growing movement that calls for granting legal rights to natural entities like forests and rivers. Indigenous groups say it should definitely hold true for the Mississippi river and others.

Environment Rights for the rivers: Groups fight for recognition of natural entities' legal rights Rights for the rivers: Groups fight for recognition of natural entities' legal rights Listen · 3:47 3:47 There's a growing movement that calls for granting legal rights to natural entities like forests and rivers. Indigenous groups say it should definitely hold true for the Mississippi river and others. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor