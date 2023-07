Remembering Susan Love, surgeon and advocate for breast cancer patients Renowned surgeon, researcher and activist Dr. Susan Love died at age 75 after a recurrence of leukemia. She was known in her field for fearlessly challenging the status quo.

Obituaries Remembering Susan Love, surgeon and advocate for breast cancer patients Remembering Susan Love, surgeon and advocate for breast cancer patients Listen · 2:32 2:32 Renowned surgeon, researcher and activist Dr. Susan Love died at age 75 after a recurrence of leukemia. She was known in her field for fearlessly challenging the status quo. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor