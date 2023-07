As much of the U.S. deals with summer heat, a Colorado ski resort still has some snow As much of the country suffers under the heat dome, people are still skiing in Colorado. A fat winter plus high altitude means snow is lingering particularly long and there's joy in Rockies.

National As much of the U.S. deals with summer heat, a Colorado ski resort still has some snow As much of the U.S. deals with summer heat, a Colorado ski resort still has some snow Listen · 2:28 2:28 As much of the country suffers under the heat dome, people are still skiing in Colorado. A fat winter plus high altitude means snow is lingering particularly long and there's joy in Rockies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor