Judge blocks government agencies from most communication with tech companies NPR's Michel Martin talks to Washington Post reporter Cat Zakrezewski about the judge's decision which was in response to a lawsuit that claims right-wing viewpoints are being suppressed online.

Law Judge blocks government agencies from most communication with tech companies Judge blocks government agencies from most communication with tech companies Listen · 3:22 3:22 NPR's Michel Martin talks to Washington Post reporter Cat Zakrezewski about the judge's decision which was in response to a lawsuit that claims right-wing viewpoints are being suppressed online. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor