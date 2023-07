Treasury Secretary Yellen heads to China in the latest attempt to smooth relations NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Arthur Kroeber author of China's Economy: What Everyone Needs to Know, about the state of U.S.-China interdependence ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit.

