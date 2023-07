Wham's story as told by the duo, Andrew Ridgely and the late George Michael NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Chris Smith, director of Netflix's documentary WHAM! — George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley went from school friends to global stars.

Movies Wham's story as told by the duo, Andrew Ridgely and the late George Michael Wham's story as told by the duo, Andrew Ridgely and the late George Michael Listen · 6:49 6:49 NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Chris Smith, director of Netflix's documentary WHAM! — George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley went from school friends to global stars. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor