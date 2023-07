Americans relished in a July Fourth tradition: competitive hot dog eating Joey Chestnut won for the 16th time. He finished 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes — short of his record of 76. On the women's side, returning champ Miki Sudo scarfed down 39.5 hot dogs — her ninth win.

