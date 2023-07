Why Turkey is opposed to Sweden's bid to join NATO NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Alper Coskun, former deputy permanent representative for Turkey's NATO mission, about Turkey's objection to Sweden's NATO bid.

Europe Why Turkey is opposed to Sweden's bid to join NATO Why Turkey is opposed to Sweden's bid to join NATO Listen · 3:44 3:44 NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Alper Coskun, former deputy permanent representative for Turkey's NATO mission, about Turkey's objection to Sweden's NATO bid. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor