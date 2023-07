Forward Party faces uphill battle as it preps to run its first slate of candidates Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang's Forward Party is preparing to put up its first candidates in 2024.

Forward Party faces uphill battle as it preps to run its first slate of candidates Forward Party faces uphill battle as it preps to run its first slate of candidates Listen · 3:36 3:36 Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang's Forward Party is preparing to put up its first candidates in 2024. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor