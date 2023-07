Submersible implosion may have been avoided if Navy design principles were followed While the U.S. Coast Guard investigates the cause of the Titan submersible tragedy, expert submariners say it could have been avoided by following the Navy's design principles known as SUBSAFE.

While the U.S. Coast Guard investigates the cause of the Titan submersible tragedy, expert submariners say it could have been avoided by following the Navy's design principles known as SUBSAFE. Audio will be available later today.