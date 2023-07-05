Ringo Starr / Remembering Alan Arkin : Fresh Air Actor Alan Arkin, who died June 29, got his start creating comic characters with the comedy troupe Second City and later won an Oscar for his role in Little Miss Sunshine. He spoke with Fresh Air in 1989.



Also, we listen back to our interview with Ringo Starr on the occasion of his 83rd birthday. The Beatle told Terry Gross that he made his first drum kit out of "biscuit tins and firewood."



Justin Chang reviews the comedy Joy Ride.

