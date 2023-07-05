Best Of: 'Every Body' & Intersex Identity / The Threat Of AI : Fresh Air Alicia Roth Weigel is one of three activists profiled in Julie Cohen's new documentary, Every Body. She says intersex is an umbrella term for people whose "anatomy doesn't fit super neatly into a binary box."



Artificial intelligence experts recently signed an open letter warning that AI could destroy humanity. New York Times technology reporter Cade Metz explains why we are at a turning point with this technology.



