Accessibility links
How Youth Sports Affect America's Kids : 1A Kids these days are busy.

Even when school is out and it's time to close the books (or maybe, a laptop) time in the summer can fill up quickly. Often, with sports. Whether they're kicking a ball with the neighbors, going to the park for a game of pick-up basketball, traveling in Little League, heading to the Y for a swim, or even hitting a heavy bag, sports are everywhere in our early lives.

But getting involved in organized sports as a kid can be expensive. Some communities pull together to offer discounted programs or transportation for kids who don't have access to it.

We discuss how youth sports have changed over the years and what factors go into picking the right sport.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

How Youth Sports Affect America's Kids

How Youth Sports Affect America's Kids

Listen · 30:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1186068196/1186114848" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Children take part in a tennis clinic during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, ahead of the 2022 US Open Tennis tournament, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Children take part in a tennis clinic during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, ahead of the 2022 US Open Tennis tournament, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Kids these days are busy.

Even when school is out and it's time to close the books (or maybe, a laptop) time in the summer can fill up quickly. Often, with sports. Whether they're kicking a ball with the neighbors, going to the park for a game of pick-up basketball, traveling in Little League, heading to the Y for a swim, or even hitting a heavy bag, sports are everywhere in our early lives.

But over the years, that's changed a bit. 27 percent of parents say their children lost interest in playing sports. And just like all of us adults, screentime can make up a good chunk of the day. Kids between 8 and 12 have about 4 to 6 hours of screentime, and teens have up to 9 hours.

But getting involved in organized sports as a kid can be expensive. Some communities pull together to offer discounted programs or transportation for kids who don't have access to it.

How have youth sports changed over the years? How do we pick what sport to play? How competitive should they be for a kid? What influences what kind of sports kids are drawn to?

Joining us is Katrina Piercy, the leader of the National Youth Sports Strategy at the U.S. Department of Health. Also with us is Chris Berry, the executive director of the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City, and Wayne B. Moss the executive director of the National Council of Youth Sports.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.