Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of planning to attack Zaporizhzhia power plant Ukraine and Russia each say the other is planning to sabotage the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. They've been trading accusations over the past year, but now they say an attack is imminent.

World Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of planning to attack Zaporizhzhia power plant Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of planning to attack Zaporizhzhia power plant Listen · 6:48 6:48 Ukraine and Russia each say the other is planning to sabotage the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. They've been trading accusations over the past year, but now they say an attack is imminent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor