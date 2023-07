Secret Service probes how a small bag of cocaine got into the White House Someone dropped a small bag of cocaine in the West Wing. The incident, which happened when the president and his family were away, has Washington talking.

Politics Secret Service probes how a small bag of cocaine got into the White House Secret Service probes how a small bag of cocaine got into the White House Listen · 2:45 2:45 Someone dropped a small bag of cocaine in the West Wing. The incident, which happened when the president and his family were away, has Washington talking. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor