Politicians want tougher police action against drug dealers — a move that cost lives New research suggests the war on drugs is hurting people with addiction, but lawmakers from both parties are demanding tougher crime policies to curb fentanyl overdoses.

National Politicians want tougher police action against drug dealers — a move that cost lives Politicians want tougher police action against drug dealers — a move that cost lives Listen · 4:42 4:42 New research suggests the war on drugs is hurting people with addiction, but lawmakers from both parties are demanding tougher crime policies to curb fentanyl overdoses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor