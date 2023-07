Why weren't mental health resources used before San Antonio police killed a woman? The three San Antonio police officers charged with the murder of a woman experiencing a mental health episode had crisis intervention training. Advocates say it wasn't enough.

National Why weren't mental health resources used before San Antonio police killed a woman? Why weren't mental health resources used before San Antonio police killed a woman? Listen · 3:03 3:03 The three San Antonio police officers charged with the murder of a woman experiencing a mental health episode had crisis intervention training. Advocates say it wasn't enough. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor