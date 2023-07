Georgia's new nuclear plant is expected to make a dent in state's carbon emissions The nation's first new nuclear reactor in over 40 years is about to go into full operation in Georgia. But it comes at a steep cost to electricity customers and follows years of construction delays.

The nation's first new nuclear reactor in over 40 years is about to go into full operation in Georgia. But it comes at a steep cost to electricity customers and follows years of construction delays.