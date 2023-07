In Beijing, Yellen set to meet with China's premier and economic officials Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opens a visit to China Thursday. Will her trip help thaw a frosty bilateral relationship?

Asia In Beijing, Yellen set to meet with China's premier and economic officials In Beijing, Yellen set to meet with China's premier and economic officials Audio will be available later today. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opens a visit to China Thursday. Will her trip help thaw a frosty bilateral relationship? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor