Why parents, daycare owners and daycare workers are trapped in a broken market Parents are struggling to find daycare for their children — yet, daycare centers are having a hard time staying open. Our Planet Money team looks at America's broken daycare system.

Special Series Planet Money Why parents, daycare owners and daycare workers are trapped in a broken market Why parents, daycare owners and daycare workers are trapped in a broken market Listen · 6:22 6:22 Parents are struggling to find daycare for their children — yet, daycare centers are having a hard time staying open. Our Planet Money team looks at America's broken daycare system. Special Series Planet Money Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor