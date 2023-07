Elton John plays his last concert of his farewell tour Saturday in Stockholm In January, Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour became the highest grossing in Billboard Boxscore history. And as of last month, it's the first tour ever to make more than $900 million.

Music News Elton John plays his last concert of his farewell tour Saturday in Stockholm Elton John plays his last concert of his farewell tour Saturday in Stockholm Audio will be available later today. In January, Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour became the highest grossing in Billboard Boxscore history. And as of last month, it's the first tour ever to make more than $900 million. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor