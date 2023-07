Rare Corpse Flower bloom unleashes putrid smell in San Diego NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with Ari Novy of the San Diego Botanic Garden about the bloom of its corpse flower and why these iconic flowers evolved to stink so badly.

