Biden Administration to give controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine The White House will send cluster munitions to Ukraine. Officials say they'll be effective against dug-in Russian troops, but the controversial munitions are also banned by more than 100 countries.

World Biden Administration to give controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine Biden Administration to give controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine Listen · 3:55 3:55 The White House will send cluster munitions to Ukraine. Officials say they'll be effective against dug-in Russian troops, but the controversial munitions are also banned by more than 100 countries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor