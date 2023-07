The Zuckerberg-Musk rivalry continues with the launch of Meta's 'Twitter killer' app Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk have long had a rivalry. That's now been put on vivid display with Zuckerberg taking aim at Twitter by launching the new social media app Threads.

Business The Zuckerberg-Musk rivalry continues with the launch of Meta's 'Twitter killer' app The Zuckerberg-Musk rivalry continues with the launch of Meta's 'Twitter killer' app Listen · 3:23 3:23 Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk have long had a rivalry. That's now been put on vivid display with Zuckerberg taking aim at Twitter by launching the new social media app Threads. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor