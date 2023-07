The latest on the head of the Wagner group, who has returned to Russia The head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin is back in Russia, according to the leader of Belarus, who helped end the mercenary group's uprising against Russia's military leadership.

World The latest on the head of the Wagner group, who has returned to Russia The latest on the head of the Wagner group, who has returned to Russia Listen · 3:44 3:44 The head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin is back in Russia, according to the leader of Belarus, who helped end the mercenary group's uprising against Russia's military leadership. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor