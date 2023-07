The iconic Devils Hole pupfish somehow keeps hanging in there The Devils Hole pupfish's natural habitat is a single water-filled hole in a cave in the Nevada desert. Its numbers at one point dwindled to just 35 animals. How does it manage to survive?

Animals The iconic Devils Hole pupfish somehow keeps hanging in there The iconic Devils Hole pupfish somehow keeps hanging in there Audio will be available later today. The Devils Hole pupfish's natural habitat is a single water-filled hole in a cave in the Nevada desert. Its numbers at one point dwindled to just 35 animals. How does it manage to survive? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor