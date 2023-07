The Biden administration will provide controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine The weapon is banned by many countries. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Sera Koulabdara of the U.S. Campaign to Ban Landmines and Cluster Munition Coalition, about why the U.S. think it's worth the risk.

