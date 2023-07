Aide to Donald Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents case In a Miami courtroom, Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty to charges that he conspired with the former president to withhold classified documents and obstruct a federal investigation.

Law Aide to Donald Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents case Aide to Donald Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents case Listen · 2:35 2:35 In a Miami courtroom, Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty to charges that he conspired with the former president to withhold classified documents and obstruct a federal investigation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor