Trail running through the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas The tallgrass prairie is an astonishing place to run — with rolling hills, bison herds, wildflowers and birds. We take a sunrise run in a tallgrass preserve in Kansas.

National Trail running through the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas Trail running through the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas Listen · 2:32 2:32 The tallgrass prairie is an astonishing place to run — with rolling hills, bison herds, wildflowers and birds. We take a sunrise run in a tallgrass preserve in Kansas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor