In Peru, President Boluarte's government is blamed for human rights abuses President Dina Boluarte took over from her impeached predecessor, and now she herself is under fire for alleged human rights abuses.

Latin America In Peru, President Boluarte's government is blamed for human rights abuses In Peru, President Boluarte's government is blamed for human rights abuses Listen · 4:43 4:43 President Dina Boluarte took over from her impeached predecessor, and now she herself is under fire for alleged human rights abuses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor