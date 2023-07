Global heat records are being set — part of a pattern that began before summer This week saw the hottest day around the world since records began. How do we know that, and what can we expect in the future?

Weather Global heat records are being set — part of a pattern that began before summer Global heat records are being set — part of a pattern that began before summer Listen · 2:09 2:09 This week saw the hottest day around the world since records began. How do we know that, and what can we expect in the future? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor