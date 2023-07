Progressive Democrats urge Biden to move faster to fulfill promises President Biden made big promises to the progressive wing of his party on student loans, climate initiatives and police reform. Ahead of 2024, he faces calls to do more to fulfill those pledges.

Politics Progressive Democrats urge Biden to move faster to fulfill promises