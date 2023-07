UPS workers threaten a strike after contract talks break down NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Sean O'Brien, president of the Teamsters Union, about contract negotiations with UPS. The teamsters represent 340,000 of the company's workers. A strike is imminent.

Business UPS workers threaten a strike after contract talks break down UPS workers threaten a strike after contract talks break down Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Sean O'Brien, president of the Teamsters Union, about contract negotiations with UPS. The teamsters represent 340,000 of the company's workers. A strike is imminent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor