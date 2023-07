Netherlands to return items looted in colonial times from Indonesia, Sri Lanka The nearly 500 objects include art, jewels and other cultural artifacts. An item of particular interest: a lavishly decorated ceremonial cannon made of bronze, silver and gold and inlaid with rubies.

