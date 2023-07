Colorado's new alert system is helping to locate missing Indigenous people The system is meant to alert the public when someone from the Indigenous community goes missing, but advocates are frustrated by delays in getting alerts out. (Story aired on ATC on July 3, 2023.

National Colorado's new alert system is helping to locate missing Indigenous people Colorado's new alert system is helping to locate missing Indigenous people Audio will be available later today. The system is meant to alert the public when someone from the Indigenous community goes missing, but advocates are frustrated by delays in getting alerts out. (Story aired on ATC on July 3, 2023. National Colorado's new alert system is helping to locate missing Indigenous people Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor