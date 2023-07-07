The News Roundup For July 7, 2023

A federal judge told the Biden administration officials and several federal agencies this week to stop communicating with social media platforms. The decision is in response to a lawsuit brought by several states against the administration concerning efforts to combat misinformation.

Abortion rights activists successfully collected and filed more than 700,000 signatures this week to put a constitutional amendment on the Ohio state ballot in November. The amendment would protect an individual's rights to make reproductive decisions for themselves.

More than 20 mass shootings occurred across the country this holiday week. At least 20 people were killed and more than 120 were injured in shootings in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, and Fort Worth.

Meanwhile, overseas, an Israeli Defense Force operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin left at least twelve Palestinians dead and more than one hundred and twenty injured.

Tuesday was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth. The record for global temperature is one that scientists are predicting will be shattered many times in the coming years.

The king of the Netherlands apologized this week for his country's role in the Atlantic slave trade. It's a rare direct apology for a historical injustice from a sitting European monarch.

We cover all this and more during the News Roundup.

